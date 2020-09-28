Fresh Thyme to close Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores

Lincoln's Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market store will close next month.
In an emailed statement, Gerald Melville, the natural foods grocery chain's president, said the store will close Oct. 16.
"All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve. After many months of intense focus and support of this store, we have made the decision to close it," Melville said.
He said the company will work with employees to offer them employment at other Fresh Thyme stores "if possible." However, Fresh Thyme also plans to close its two remaining Omaha stores, which will leave no locations in Nebraska.
Melville's announcement comes after employees of the store at 5220 O St. started telling customers and posting on social media last week that they were told the store would close.
The Lincoln and Omaha stores also disappeared from the company's website over the weekend.
Fresh Thyme opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was viewed as the anchor for the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel site.
The Lincoln store was the company's first store in the state. Fresh Thyme later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.
Fresh Thyme closed the Grand Island store, one of three Omaha locations, and a store in Ames, Iowa, in November because they were underperforming financially.
Fresh Thyme joins a number of other retailers that either have closed or are planning to close stores in Lincoln this year. That list includes Gordmans, Pier 1, Bed Bath and Beyond.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Photo Shoppe - May
Pier 1 - January
Wright's Jewelers - November
Charming Charlie
Dressbarn
Banana Republic
Charlotte Russe
Shopko
Rogers Jewelers
Mattress Firm
Sears
Post and Nickel
Akin's Natural Foods
Toys 'R' Us
Younkers
Gap
Beauty Brands
Husker Headquarters
Forever 21 - November
Jos. A. Bank
Gordmans
Bed Bath & Beyond - September
Fresh Thyme - September
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.