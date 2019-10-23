Lincoln's Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store appears to be safe -- for now.
The natural grocery chain has announced plans to close its store in Grand Island and one of its three stores in Omaha. It also plans to close a store in Ames, Iowa. All three are scheduled to close by the middle of November.
When asked about the Lincoln store at 5022 O St., a company spokeswoman said the Omaha and Grand Island store closures are the only ones "confirmed" in Nebraska.
In a statement to the Omaha World-Herald, Fresh Thyme CEO Chris Sherrell hinted that the closures are due to financial reasons, saying, "sometimes certain stores are simply not as successful as others.”
The Ames Tribune reported the store there had a sign on its cash registers saying, “based on recent volume, we have determined it would not be economically feasible to remain open.”
The Grand Island and Ames stores both opened last year, while the Omaha location slated for closure opened in 2017.
The Lincoln store, which opened in February 2016, was the first one in Nebraska.