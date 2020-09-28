Fresh Thyme apparently closing Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It appears that Lincoln's Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store is set to close, along with the company's two stores in Omaha.

Employees of the store at 5220 O St. have been telling customers and posting on social media that they were told the store will close in the next month.

Fresh Thyme officials have not responded to requests for comment, but the Lincoln and Omaha stores disappeared from the company's website over the weekend.

The natural foods grocer opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was viewed as the anchor for the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel site.

At the time, it was the company's first store in the state. Fresh Thyme later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.

Fresh Thyme closed the Grand Island store, one of three Omaha locations, and a store in Ames, Iowa, in November because they were underperforming financially.

The company also closed a store in the Milwaukee area in July.