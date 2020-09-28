Fresh Thyme apparently closing Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores

It appears that Lincoln's Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store is set to close, along with the company's two stores in Omaha.
Employees of the store at 5220 O St. have been telling customers and posting on social media that they were told the store will close in the next month.
Fresh Thyme officials have not responded to requests for comment, but the Lincoln and Omaha stores disappeared from the company's website over the weekend.
The natural foods grocer opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was viewed as the anchor for the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel site.
At the time, it was the company's first store in the state. Fresh Thyme later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.
Fresh Thyme closed the Grand Island store, one of three Omaha locations, and a store in Ames, Iowa, in November because they were underperforming financially.
The company also closed a store in the Milwaukee area in July.
Fresh Thyme joins a number of other retailers that either have closed or are planning to close stores in Lincoln this year. That list includes Gordmans, Pier 1, Bed Bath and Beyond and a number of others.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Photo Shoppe - May
Pier 1 - January
Wright's Jewelers - November
Charming Charlie
Dressbarn
Banana Republic
Charlotte Russe
Shopko
Rogers Jewelers
Mattress Firm
Sears
Post and Nickel
Akin's Natural Foods
Toys 'R' Us
Younkers
Gap
Beauty Brands
Husker Headquarters
Forever 21 - November
Jos. A. Bank
Gordmans
Bed Bath & Beyond - September
Fresh Thyme - September
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.