 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fresh Thyme apparently closing Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores
View Comments
breaking topical

Fresh Thyme apparently closing Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores

{{featured_button_text}}
Fresh Thyme

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market at 52nd and O streets appears set to close sometime in the next few weeks.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

It appears that Lincoln's Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store is set to close, along with the company's two stores in Omaha.

Employees of the store at 5220 O St. have been telling customers and posting on social media that they were told the store will close in the next month.

Fresh Thyme officials have not responded to requests for comment, but the Lincoln and Omaha stores disappeared from the company's website over the weekend.

Breaking and trending news in your inbox

The natural foods grocer opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was viewed as the anchor for the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel site.

At the time, it was the company's first store in the state. Fresh Thyme later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.

Fresh Thyme closed the Grand Island store, one of three Omaha locations, and a store in Ames, Iowa, in November because they were underperforming financially.

Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores

The company also closed a store in the Milwaukee area in July.

Fresh Thyme joins a number of other retailers that either have closed or are planning to close stores in Lincoln this year. That list includes Gordmans, Pier 1, Bed Bath and Beyond and a number of others.

Super Saver closing only Omaha store
Fresh Thyme closing G.I., Omaha stores; Lincoln one appears safe
Report: Bed Bath & Beyond closing north Lincoln store

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
2
0
2
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News