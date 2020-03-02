Four Star's final location to close in Lincoln

The owners of Four Star Card and Gift Gallery have announced plans to close.

James and Kris Plucknett said in a news release Monday that they are calling it quits after more than 25 years of serving customers at the store at 5500 Old Cheney Road.

“We have been truly blessed by being able to serve our many loyal customers and this community through Four Star Card and Gift Gallery and Four Star Drug," they said in the release. "Four Star has been more than a business to us. It has been a wonderful way to serve the community and share in our customers' celebrations and the fun events."

Four Star Card and Gift Gallery has been open since 1994 and remained open after the Plucknetts closed their Four Star Drug pharmacies in 2016. James Plucknett's father started Four Star Drug in the early 1960s.

The Plucknetts said choosing to close the Card and Gift Gallery has nothing to do with business conditions, which are quite good, but rather their desire to retire.

“The retail business is very demanding, and we have had to work a lot of hours to operate it at the level we have, and after 50 years it is just time to move on to the next phase of our life.”