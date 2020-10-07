 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four new stores open at Gateway in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Four new stores open at Gateway in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Mall, which has lost a number of national tenants over the past few months because of bankruptcies and store closings, is filling a number of spaces with local and regional ones.

Gateway General Manager Chad Becwar said four new retailers have opened at the mall in the past week.

Bling Glamour, a regional boutique primarily focused on women’s apparel and accessories, opened Sept. 29 in a space vacated by Hot Topic.

The Gateway store is the 13th for the Kansas-based retailer, which also has stores in Kearney and Grand Island.

Two stores opened last Thursday: Burgundy Cosmetics and Chic.

Gateway to add new tenant as Dillard's buys former Younkers space

Burgundy Cosmetics is a local skincare boutique that opened in a space formerly occupied by a My Pillow store.

Chic is a local retail store focused on selling leggings that's located near Bath & Body Works.

Holiday Haven is a temporary tenant that opened recently. Becwar said it will sell Halloween merchandise and then transition to selling items for the Christmas holiday season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An existing tenant at the mall also is expanding to a larger space.

Triple Blessed Boutique, which is based in Broken Bow, has moved from its roughly 1,500-square-foot space at the mall to the space recently vacated by Justice, which is about 4,000 square feet, Becwar said.

Triple Blessed sells dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories in both regular and plus sizes.

Restaurant among three new SouthPointe tenants

The food court also will be getting a new tenant. Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, which is at 5500 Old Cheney Road, will be opening an "express" location there on Oct. 15.

Becwar said there is "a lot of momentum" at the mall right now.

Parent company's bankruptcy will mean multiple store closings in Lincoln, across Nebraska
Fresh Thyme to close Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores
Report: Bed Bath & Beyond closing north Lincoln store

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News