Four new stores open at Gateway in Lincoln

Gateway Mall, which has lost a number of national tenants over the past few months because of bankruptcies and store closings, is filling a number of spaces with local and regional ones.

Gateway General Manager Chad Becwar said four new retailers have opened at the mall in the past week.

Bling Glamour, a regional boutique primarily focused on women’s apparel and accessories, opened Sept. 29 in a space vacated by Hot Topic.

The Gateway store is the 13th for the Kansas-based retailer, which also has stores in Kearney and Grand Island.

Two stores opened last Thursday: Burgundy Cosmetics and Chic.

Burgundy Cosmetics is a local skincare boutique that opened in a space formerly occupied by a My Pillow store.

Chic is a local retail store focused on selling leggings that's located near Bath & Body Works.

Holiday Haven is a temporary tenant that opened recently. Becwar said it will sell Halloween merchandise and then transition to selling items for the Christmas holiday season.

An existing tenant at the mall also is expanding to a larger space.