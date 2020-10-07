Four new stores open at Gateway in Lincoln

Gateway Mall, which has lost a number of national tenants over the past few months because of bankruptcies and store closings, is filling a number of spaces with local and regional ones.
Gateway General Manager Chad Becwar said four new retailers have opened at the mall in the past week.
Bling Glamour, a regional boutique primarily focused on women’s apparel and accessories, opened Sept. 29 in a space vacated by Hot Topic.
The Gateway store is the 13th for the Kansas-based retailer, which also has stores in Kearney and Grand Island.
Two stores opened last Thursday: Burgundy Cosmetics and Chic.
Burgundy Cosmetics is a local skincare boutique that opened in a space formerly occupied by a My Pillow store.
Chic is a local retail store focused on selling leggings that's located near Bath & Body Works.
Holiday Haven is a temporary tenant that opened recently. Becwar said it will sell Halloween merchandise and then transition to selling items for the Christmas holiday season.
An existing tenant at the mall also is expanding to a larger space.
Triple Blessed Boutique, which is based in Broken Bow, has moved from its roughly 1,500-square-foot space at the mall to the space recently vacated by Justice, which is about 4,000 square feet, Becwar said.
Triple Blessed sells dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories in both regular and plus sizes.
The food court also will be getting a new tenant. Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, which is at 5500 Old Cheney Road, will be opening an "express" location there on Oct. 15.
Becwar said there is "a lot of momentum" at the mall right now.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Photo Shoppe - May
Pier 1 - January
Wright's Jewelers - November
Charming Charlie
Dressbarn
Banana Republic
Charlotte Russe
Shopko
Rogers Jewelers
Mattress Firm
Sears
Post and Nickel
Akin's Natural Foods
Toys 'R' Us
Younkers
Gap
Beauty Brands
Husker Headquarters
Forever 21 - November
Jos. A. Bank
Gordmans
Bed Bath & Beyond - September
Fresh Thyme - September
