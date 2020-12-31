 Skip to main content
Foundry, Bagels & Joe to partner on shop in downtown Lincoln
Foundry, Bagels & Joe to partner on shop in downtown Lincoln

The Foundry

Bagels & Joe will move into The Foundry at 14th and P.

 Courtesy photo

Foundry Coffee at 14th and P streets is teaming up with a local restaurant to bring more options to downtown Lincoln.

Bagels & Joe, a local independent bagel shop, will bring many of its items to the non-profit shop over the next few months, which will gradually rebrand itself as Bagels & Joe @ The Foundry. The menu will include fresh-baked bagels, breakfast items, salads, croissants, panini, muffins, and hand-blended cream cheeses. The shop also will feature a full espresso bar and locally roasted coffee.

As part of the partnership, Bagels & Joe owner Jon Hasse has agreed to donate 10% of all profits at the location to The Foundry Community, which is a combination coffee shop and coworking and community space focused on helping non-profits.

“Our vision for the Foundry was to create a community-centered environment where Lincoln residents could give back to local nonprofits while participating in activities of their daily routine," said Randy Hawthorne, cofounder of Foundry Community. "This partnership allows us to continue our mission and gives us the opportunity to work with a trusted brand to offer an expanded menu for our guests to enjoy."

Hasse said he has always had a vision to use Bagels & Joe as a vehicle for doing good.

"This partnership with Foundry Community allows us to live out that vision," he said.

The location will be Bagels & Joe's fourth in Lincoln. The others are at 4701 Old Cheney Road, 7811 Pioneers Blvd. and 1777 N. 86th St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

