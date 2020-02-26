Founders' daughter named president at Talent Plus

Talent Plus is keeping it in the family when it comes to company leadership.

The Lincoln-based management consulting firm announced this week that it has promoted Makenzie Rath to president.

Rath is the daughter of company co-founders Doug and Kimberly Rath.

Rath joined Talent Plus in 2011 and has held roles in nearly every business unit. Recently, she led Talent Plus’ Leadership Consultants, who analyze senior leaders’ interviews and provide executive coaching and succession planning solutions. She also is on the company's board of directors.

"Makenzie’s focus on our client partners never waivers,” Kimberly Rath said in a news release.

