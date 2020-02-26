You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Founders' daughter named president at Talent Plus
View Comments

Founders' daughter named president at Talent Plus

{{featured_button_text}}

Talent Plus is keeping it in the family when it comes to company leadership.

The Lincoln-based management consulting firm announced this week that it has promoted Makenzie Rath to president.

Rath is the daughter of company co-founders Doug and Kimberly Rath.

Makenzie rath

Makenzie Rath

Rath joined Talent Plus in 2011 and has held roles in nearly every business unit. Recently, she led Talent Plus’ Leadership Consultants, who analyze senior leaders’ interviews and provide executive coaching and succession planning solutions. She also is on the company's board of directors.

"Makenzie’s focus on our client partners never waivers,” Kimberly Rath said in a news release.

30 years of Talent Plus: Co-founder reflects on company's past, looks ahead to future
Duncan Aviation president to retire

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News