Fortenberry asks Delta CEO to restore Lincoln-to-Minneapolis flights

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has written Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian protesting the cancellation of Delta flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis after the airline had received federal COVID-related assistance to help usher it through the pandemic.
"With that funding came the expectation that your airline would continue to serve communities such as Lincoln," the 1st District congressman wrote.
"Instead, you pulled the rug out with no warning.
"I urge you to reconsider this flawed decision and resume Lincoln's air service."
Fortenberry told Bastian that "this is an important matter for my community" and said he would like to engage in a conversation about the issue "as soon as possible."
The cancellation of twice-daily flights between Lincoln and Minneapolis effective next month came as a shocking surprise to Lincoln Airport executive director David Haring, who said he had believed Delta service to Atlanta was on the way to being restored.
"It's incredibly disappointing to us," Haring said upon learning of Delta's decision.
The last of the twice daily Delta flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis is scheduled for Jan. 10.
SkyWest Airlines, the regional carrier that operates the Delta flights to and from Lincoln, said in a statement last week that the discontinuation of flights is "due to a lack of sustainable long-term demand."
Nearly 23,000 passengers had taken the Minneapolis flight in the five-plus months since it had been reinstated, airport officials said, but the flights in October had dipped to only 72% full on average.
Haring said the recent decline in the percentage of seats sold was largely due to seasonal factors. Some people travel to Minneapolis for business or leisure, but most head there to catch connecting flights.
"It's my understanding that Delta's passenger numbers were very strong in Lincoln, even compared with pre-pandemic levels," Fortenberry wrote the Delta CEO.
"Despite this robust travel, your airline made the inexplicable decision to cease flights to and from Nebraska's capital.
"It's especially frustrating that Delta stopped these popular flights even after getting a generous bailout from the federal government to deal with COVID-related issues," the congressman wrote.
The Lincoln Airport contributes more than $1 billion a year to the local economy and supports more than 9,000 jobs, Fortenberry said.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon