Fortenberry asks Delta CEO to restore Lincoln-to-Minneapolis flights

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has written Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian protesting the cancellation of Delta flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis after the airline had received federal COVID-related assistance to help usher it through the pandemic.

"With that funding came the expectation that your airline would continue to serve communities such as Lincoln," the 1st District congressman wrote.

"Instead, you pulled the rug out with no warning.

"I urge you to reconsider this flawed decision and resume Lincoln's air service."

Fortenberry told Bastian that "this is an important matter for my community" and said he would like to engage in a conversation about the issue "as soon as possible."

The cancellation of twice-daily flights between Lincoln and Minneapolis effective next month came as a shocking surprise to Lincoln Airport executive director David Haring, who said he had believed Delta service to Atlanta was on the way to being restored.

"It's incredibly disappointing to us," Haring said upon learning of Delta's decision.

The last of the twice daily Delta flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis is scheduled for Jan. 10.