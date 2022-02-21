Former Younkers space at Gateway Mall in Lincoln in line for big renovation

A multimillion-dollar renovation is planned for the former Younkers space at Gateway Mall, and it likely means that Dillard's is getting bigger.

Dillard's, which purchased the Younkers space in 2020, filed a $9.9 million building permit earlier this month.

According to the permit, work to be done includes new interior finishes, a new fire sprinkler and alarm system, and new rooftop heating and cooling units.

Dillard's officials did not respond to requests for comment about the plans, and Chad Becwar, Gateway's general manager, said he didn't have any specific details to share at this time.

But a marketing brochure for the mall references the work and indicates it's for an expansion of Dillard's.

According to the brochure from commercial real estate firm Newmark, Dillard's plans to add more than 102,000 square feet of the Younkers space to the roughly 150,000 square feet it has in its existing space.

The brochure also said that Dillard's has signed a new 10-year operating covenant, "which demonstrates Dillard's commitment to Gateway Mall."

The Younkers building has been mostly empty since the department store went out of business and closed the store in August 2018. Rush Market, a pop-up furniture store based in Omaha, occupied the space for about six months in the summer and fall of 2019.

Dillard's purchased the building for $1.3 million in August 2020.

