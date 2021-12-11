Former YMCA building in downtown Lincoln sold

The former downtown YMCA building has a new owner, but future plans for the property remain unclear.

A real estate transfer filed last month with the Lancaster County Register of Deeds shows the YMCA building at 1039 P St. was sold to Roberts Bros. Home Buyers LLC for $950,000. The sale included the first floor of the Georgian Place building next door, which the YMCA also owned. Together, the two properties have an assessed valuation of nearly $4 million.

Douglas Roberts, who signed loan documents associated with the sale and is listed as a member of Roberts Bros. Home Buyers, could not be reached for comment, but a person who answered the phone at an affiliated business said Roberts bought the building as an investment property and will be seeking tenants for it.

The space has been largely vacant since March 2020, when the YMCA shut down operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. The downtown branch never reopened, and the organization announced in October 2020 that it would close permanently after nearly 150 years, including 50 at the current location.