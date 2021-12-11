Former YMCA building in downtown Lincoln sold

The former downtown YMCA building has a new owner, but future plans for the property remain unclear.
A real estate transfer filed last month with the Lancaster County Register of Deeds shows the YMCA building at 1039 P St. was sold to Roberts Bros. Home Buyers LLC for $950,000. The sale included the first floor of the Georgian Place building next door, which the YMCA also owned. Together, the two properties have an assessed valuation of nearly $4 million.
Douglas Roberts, who signed loan documents associated with the sale and is listed as a member of Roberts Bros. Home Buyers, could not be reached for comment, but a person who answered the phone at an affiliated business said Roberts bought the building as an investment property and will be seeking tenants for it.
The space has been largely vacant since March 2020, when the YMCA shut down operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. The downtown branch never reopened, and the organization announced in October 2020 that it would close permanently after nearly 150 years, including 50 at the current location.
It has roughly 43,000 square feet of space on three floors, but most of it is specifically suited to being a fitness center, including a gymnasium and swimming pool. There is about 12,000 square feet of space in the Georgian Place building, much of it also set up to be exercise space.
One of Roberts' affiliated businesses is a self-storage operation, so it's possible storage units could be part of the plans.
The company owns more than a half-dozen other properties in Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Assessor, ranging from single-family homes to commercial and industrial buildings.
Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said she knows no specifics about Roberts' plans for the downtown building, but "I'm sure he has a thoughtful use in mind."
Bettin pointed out that the 1039 P building was not the YMCA's first downtown location, and she said she hopes it won't be its last.
The organization plans to examine whether a future presence in or near downtown makes sense, she said, a process that likely will include some kind of market study.
"We're taking our time and being methodical and thoughtful," Bettin said.
The YMCA continues to operate branches in all four quadrants of the city.
Photos: Downtown YMCA
Working out
Pumping iron
In the pool
Golden Warriors
Goldfish
Pick-up basketball
1.26.2012
Track
Joggers
To the hoop
Racquetball
YMCA shut down
Tim Houlihan
Pain relief
Outdoor Bob
Hotel Capital-YMCA building
YMCA shut down
YMCA shut down
Downtown YMCA
Georgian Place
Rokeby Kids
Rokeby kids
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.