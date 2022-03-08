Former Valentino's buffet location to become medical clinic

The building that housed a Valentino's restaurant for nearly five decades will be put to a new use.

Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, currently located at 6900 Van Dorn St., Suite 24, will be moving just down the street into a remodeled space previously occupied by Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet.

The company announced in October that the restaurant at 2701 S. 70th St., which had been closed since fall of 2020, was closing for good. It said in a news release at the time that labor shortages and effects from COVID-19 were to blame for the closure.

Valentino's had been at the location since 1974, with the buffet concept having been instituted in 2002.

Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, which is part of the Bryan Physician Network, is expected to begin seeing patients in the new location at the end of 2022, once renovation work is complete.

"The new space for Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine will greatly benefit our patients," Sara Morris, operations director at Bryan Physician Network, said in a statement. "This new location will allow us to increase our square footage and on-site services we offer. It's easily accessible and just a few minutes away from our current location."

Bryan did not provide a cost estimate for the project, but a building permit filed with the city put the cost of construction work at $2.5 million.

