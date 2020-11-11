Former Toys 'R' Us location in Lincoln to become liquor store

The former Toys 'R' Us store in north Lincoln finally appears to have a new tenant.
Omaha-based Wine, Beer and Spirits bought the roughly 30,000-square-foot retail space at 5220 N. 27th St. last month for $1.2 million.
The company, which was started by some of the owners of Thunderhead Brewing Taprooms, has filed for a liquor license and has a hearing scheduled Monday in front of the Lincoln City Council.
Company officials could not be reached for comment, but it seems likely they plan to do the same thing with the Lincoln building that they did with a former Toys 'R' Us in Omaha.
According to the company's Facebook page, it created the largest liquor store in the state in the building at 3435 Oak View Drive. The store has 20,000 square feet of retail floor space for liquor sales, a 5,000-square-foot tasting room and an event center with room for 375 people.
Support Local Journalism
Beau Starkel, one of the owners, told the Omaha World-Herald earlier this year that the company spent $3 million renovating the Omaha store, which carries everything from expensive whiskeys and tequilas to cheap beers.
Toys 'R' Us occupied the Lincoln building for about 30 years before closing in the summer of 2018 as part of the company's bankruptcy and liquidation. The space hosted a temporary Spirit Halloween store last fall but has otherwise been vacant since.
