 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Toys 'R' Us location in Lincoln to become liquor store
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Former Toys 'R' Us location in Lincoln to become liquor store

{{featured_button_text}}
New business

The former Toys 'R' Us location on North 27th Street in Lincoln is in the process of being converted to a liquor store, and the Omaha-based company that bought the building will have a hearing before the Lincoln City Council on Monday as it seeks to obtain a liquor license.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The former Toys 'R' Us store in north Lincoln finally appears to have a new tenant.

Omaha-based Wine, Beer and Spirits bought the roughly 30,000-square-foot retail space at 5220 N. 27th St. last month for $1.2 million.

The company, which was started by some of the owners of Thunderhead Brewing Taprooms, has filed for a liquor license and has a hearing scheduled Monday in front of the Lincoln City Council.

Company officials could not be reached for comment, but it seems likely they plan to do the same thing with the Lincoln building that they did with a former Toys 'R' Us in Omaha.

Omaha Toys R Us building resurrects as Wine, Beer and Spirits store

According to the company's Facebook page, it created the largest liquor store in the state in the building at 3435 Oak View Drive. The store has 20,000 square feet of retail floor space for liquor sales, a 5,000-square-foot tasting room and an event center with room for 375 people.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Beau Starkel, one of the owners, told the Omaha World-Herald earlier this year that the company spent $3 million renovating the Omaha store, which carries everything from expensive whiskeys and tequilas to cheap beers.

20200906_biz_oakview_real_LS03

Pallets of different types of alcohol are seen at Wine, Beer and Spirits at 3435 Oak View Drive in Omaha in September.

Toys 'R' Us occupied the Lincoln building for about 30 years before closing in the summer of 2018 as part of the company's bankruptcy and liquidation. The space hosted a temporary Spirit Halloween store last fall but has otherwise been vacant since.

Lincoln Toys 'R' Us will be gone soon
Fresh Thyme to close Lincoln, Omaha grocery stores
Report: Bed Bath & Beyond closing north Lincoln store

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News