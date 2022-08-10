 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena

  Updated
Champions Fun Center

The former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. is under contract to be sold, with plans to turn it into a boxing and MMA training center and arena.

A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport.

Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend changing the zoning on the 6-acre site back to industrial to facilitate the boxing operation and potential future large events.

Champions closed last year after nearly 25 years of offering bowling, arcade games, minigolf, go-karts and other activities.

There had been plans to turn the building into a recreational center for kids, and the zoning on the site was changed to highway commercial in February to facilitate that, but those plans apparently fell through.

Tina Arsiaga, whose husband, Tommy, is president of Southside Boxing Gym, said the organization is scheduled to close on the property next month and is hoping to hold its first event in October.

Southside is partnering with Lincoln MMA fighter Andrew Sommers, who will open an MMA training facility in the building called Calculated Violence, as well as other fitness organizations.

Arsiaga said the building has mostly been stripped of game equipment and will be remodeled into one large space that will be able to hold 1,500 to 2,000 spectators for events.

She said the boxing and MMA events the facility plans to hold will be similar to ones that have been held at the Ice Box, including a recent kickboxing event on July 30.

