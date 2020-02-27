Former downtown Lincoln Amigos has new owners

The former Amigos restaurant downtown, which closed in December, has new owners.

Two companies, WR51 LLC and Fund 51 LLC, jointly bought the building at 1411 Q St. earlier this month for $1 million, according to a filing with the county Register of Deeds Office.

Tom White, a local developer who owns WR51 LLC, said he and his partner, John Decker, owner of Fund 51 LLC, are "looking at all options" for the building.

"We thought it was a good parcel to own with the drive-thru component and (the) close proximity to UNL, so we made a quick decision and bought it," White said in an email.

He said they are just starting to think about how to market the property, but "everything is on the table for consideration."

The building, built in 1984, was Amigos' second-ever location. The Mexican fast-food chain's first location, at 55th and O streets, was built in 1980. It closed in 2013, and the building was torn down.

In an interesting twist, White sold the building next door to the downtown Amigos, at 250 N. 14th St., to Decker for more than $1.2 million in December, just days before Amigos closed.