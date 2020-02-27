You are the owner of this article.
Former downtown Lincoln Amigos has new owners
Former downtown Lincoln Amigos has new owners

The former Amigos building at 1411 Q St. has new owners.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The former Amigos restaurant downtown, which closed in December, has new owners.

Two companies, WR51 LLC and Fund 51 LLC, jointly bought the building at 1411 Q St. earlier this month for $1 million, according to a filing with the county Register of Deeds Office.

Tom White, a local developer who owns WR51 LLC, said he and his partner, John Decker, owner of Fund 51 LLC, are "looking at all options" for the building.

"We thought it was a good parcel to own with the drive-thru component and (the) close proximity to UNL, so we made a quick decision and bought it," White said in an email.

He said they are just starting to think about how to market the property, but "everything is on the table for consideration."

The building, built in 1984, was Amigos' second-ever location. The Mexican fast-food chain's first location, at 55th and O streets, was built in 1980. It closed in 2013, and the building was torn down.

In an interesting twist, White sold the building next door to the downtown Amigos, at 250 N. 14th St., to Decker for more than $1.2 million in December, just days before Amigos closed.

He said that was just a coincidence, as a contract had already been signed before the Amigos closing was announced, and that "there were no plans to utilize both properties either then or now for a bigger project."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

