Former Conner's Antiques building making way for parking lot

Demolition continued this week on the former Conner's Architectural Antiques building at 10th and L streets.
Conner's, which had been in the building for 40 years, moved last year to the former Lincoln Glass site at 17th and Sumner streets.
Nebco, which owns the building, plans to make the site into parking, said Bob Caldwell, the company's executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
Nebco owns the two lots directly east of Conner's, one of which already is a surface parking lot.
