Former Blue Blood Brewing at Robber's Cave reopens as event space

More than a year after it closed, the former Blue Blood Brewery and restaurant location at Robber's Cave has reopened as an event space.

Sam Manzitto of Robber’s Cave LLC said the space hosted its first event -- a wedding and reception -- earlier this month and is open and available for other bookings.

The newly renovated 12,000-square-foot building can host as many as 440 guests inside as an event space. To allow for flexibility, areas can be sectioned off to allow smaller gatherings in private rooms.

The rental spaces include three separate areas to host weddings, receptions, corporate luncheons and retreats, and other bookings. Those using the space can rent one, two or three rooms as once as well as outdoor space.

Local catering company Yes Chef is providing the food onsite as well as serving guests.

The event rooms have bars and private dressing rooms. The outdoor space is fenced in and includes a revamped stage with a backdrop of silos. The property to the south of the building has been purchased and converted into additional parking spaces.