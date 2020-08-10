Former Blue Blood Brewing at Robber's Cave reopens as event space

More than a year after it closed, the former Blue Blood Brewery and restaurant location at Robber's Cave has reopened as an event space.
Sam Manzitto of Robber’s Cave LLC said the space hosted its first event -- a wedding and reception -- earlier this month and is open and available for other bookings.
The newly renovated 12,000-square-foot building can host as many as 440 guests inside as an event space. To allow for flexibility, areas can be sectioned off to allow smaller gatherings in private rooms.
The rental spaces include three separate areas to host weddings, receptions, corporate luncheons and retreats, and other bookings. Those using the space can rent one, two or three rooms as once as well as outdoor space.
Local catering company Yes Chef is providing the food onsite as well as serving guests.
The event rooms have bars and private dressing rooms. The outdoor space is fenced in and includes a revamped stage with a backdrop of silos. The property to the south of the building has been purchased and converted into additional parking spaces.
“Robber’s Cave has been part of many people’s lives for more than one hundred years," Manzitto said in a news release. "We are excited to build on that legacy and create a unique space and experience for some of the most important parts of our guest’s lives."
Blue Blood bought the property in 2015 and spent millions to reopen the cave, which had been sealed since 2000, and build the restaurant and brewery. By the time it opened in spring 2016, the property had been sold to Robber's Cave LLC.
Blue Blood closed and went out of business in May 2019 after defaulting on its lease payments.
Robber's Cave restarted tours public tours of the cave shortly after the brewery closed, and those will continue. Private tours during events also are available but must be booked ahead of time. More information on tours is available at RobbersCaveTours.com.
For information about renting the event space, go to http://www.RobbersCaveLincoln.com.
