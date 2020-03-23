You are the owner of this article.
Former Ameritas CEO joins Nelnet board
Nelnet announced Monday that it appointed former Ameritas CEO JoAnn Martin to its board of directors.

The appointment of Martin on Thursday came after Nelnet's board approved expanding its membership from nine to 10 members.

However, on Friday, longtime board member Michael Reardon resigned.

JoAnn Martin

Nelnet then appointed Martin to Reardon's seat and voted to return its board to nine members.

"We are very fortunate to add JoAnn Martin to our board with her impressive credentials and wealth of experience," Mike Dunlap, executive chairman of Nelnet, said in a news release. "JoAnn will be a tremendous asset to Nelnet and our long-term success with her financial expertise and insights from leading a large organization."

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

