Former Ameritas CEO joins Nelnet board

The appointment of Martin on Thursday came after Nelnet's board approved expanding its membership from nine to 10 members.

Nelnet then appointed Martin to Reardon's seat and voted to return its board to nine members.

"We are very fortunate to add JoAnn Martin to our board with her impressive credentials and wealth of experience," Mike Dunlap, executive chairman of Nelnet, said in a news release. "JoAnn will be a tremendous asset to Nelnet and our long-term success with her financial expertise and insights from leading a large organization."