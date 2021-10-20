Former Ameritas CEO JoAnn Martin dies

JoAnn Martin, the former CEO of Ameritas, died Wednesday.

Her family announced in August that she had been diagnosed with a rare degenerative neurological disease that usually progresses rapidly.

Martin, a lifelong Nebraskan who grew up on a farm near Plainview, came to Ameritas in 1984, when it was then known as Bankers Life Nebraska. She started as an audit division manager and rose through the company, serving in various key leadership roles before being elected CEO in 2009.

Martin, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a business degree in 1975, retired in January of last year.

Under her leadership, Ameritas saw its assets grow by 61% and its number of customers increase by 75%.

Bill Lester, who succeeded Martin as CEO and also serves as president of the insurance and financial services company, said in a news release that the "entire Ameritas family is mourning the loss of a great friend and leader today."

“JoAnn was a mentor to me and to many others. She encouraged us to grow as individuals and to always lead and serve with purpose," Lester said. "She will be missed and fondly remembered by the many people whose lives she touched.”