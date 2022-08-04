 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Aliant CEO Hilsabeck dies at 77

Frank Hilsabeck, the CEO who engineered the largest sale of a business in Lincoln's history, died earlier this week. He was 77.

Hilsabeck, who died Monday in Frisco, Texas, was president and CEO of Aliant Communications, formerly known as Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Co., when it was sold in 1998 to Alltel Communications in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. The sale to this day remains the largest involving a Lincoln company.

He spent his entire professional career at the company, starting in the mail room in 1966 while still a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and working his way up to the role of president in 1990 and adding the CEO title in 1993.

After the sale, Hilsabeck worked for Alltel for a couple of years as an executive vice president before retiring and concentrating on community involvement with numerous business and philanthropic groups, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Community Foundation and the University of Nebraska Foundation.

Hilsabeck's son, Spencer, said his dad was a private person who did a lot of work in the community quietly and anonymously.

"He loved Lincoln dearly and had hundreds of friends," Spencer Hilsabeck said in an email. "He loved helping small-businessmen achieve their goals, whether through financial support or helping them with their finances. He even delivered flowers for the Stem Gallery when they would get overwhelmed on special holidays."

Spencer Hilsabeck also said his dad was a family man who "loved his family first and foremost and was always there for support." Frank Hilsabeck loved spending time with his grandchildren, including going hunting and playing golf with them.

Hilsabeck was an accomplished golfer who attended UNL on a golf scholarship and participated in many amateur tournaments, winning the 1977 Lincoln city golf tournament, according to his obituary. He also was a founding member of the Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen.

In addition to son Spencer, Hilsabeck's other survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; son Chris; daughters Tracey, Jessica and Whitney; two brothers; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a celebration of life sometime in the fall.

616biz_hilsabeck.jpg

Frank Hilsabeck

 Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

