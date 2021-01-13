Footloose & Fancy to close southeast Lincoln location, focus on downtown

Jane Stricker is serious when she says downsizing from two stores to one is a positive, not a negative.

Stricker, who along with her husband, Matt, owns Footloose & Fancy and Threads, said they have decided to focus on being "better not bigger."

That will mean the end of the Footloose & Fancy and Threads location in the Pioneer Woods shopping center at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The Strickers said in an email to customers last week that they had "humbly made the decision to simplify our world and close the Pioneer Woods location in February."

In an interview, Stricker said she wants people to know that she considers the consolidation of stores to be a good thing.

"I don't want people to be sad," she said.

Stricker said they are not closing the store because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales at the Pioneer Woods store were comparable to the downtown location at 1219 P St., although both have declined over the past year. Stricker said a new website in April helped boost online sales, and she now considers the website to be akin to a third brick-and-mortar location.

"We just don't need three stores in Lincoln," she said.