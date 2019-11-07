Restaurant delivery app Waitr has found the competition in Lincoln a little too steep.
The company recently told its local drivers that it will be pulling out of the market Dec. 5.
Dean Turcol, Waitr's media relations director, confirmed that news Thursday to the Journal Star.
"In order to position ourselves for the future, we’ve made the unfortunate but necessary decision to close a subset of underperforming markets, including Lincoln," he said in an email. "We are grateful for the restaurants, customers and drivers that supported us."
Waitr started delivering in Lincoln in May and said at the time that it had more than 70 restaurants signed up and planned to hire nearly 100 local delivery drivers.
It was a late entrant into what already was a crowded restaurant delivery scene in Lincoln, including locally owned Metro Dining Delivery and several national companies.