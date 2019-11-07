{{featured_button_text}}
Waitr

Restaurant delivery app Waitr has announced plans to leave Lincoln after only about half a year.

 Adrion Bell, courtesy photo

Restaurant delivery app Waitr has found the competition in Lincoln a little too steep.

The company recently told its local drivers that it will be pulling out of the market Dec. 5.

Dean Turcol, Waitr's media relations director, confirmed that news Thursday to the Journal Star.

"In order to position ourselves for the future, we’ve made the unfortunate but necessary decision to close a subset of underperforming markets, including Lincoln," he said in an email. "We are grateful for the restaurants, customers and drivers that supported us."

Waitr started delivering in Lincoln in May and said at the time that it had more than 70 restaurants signed up and planned to hire nearly 100 local delivery drivers.

It was a late entrant into what already was a crowded restaurant delivery scene in Lincoln, including locally owned Metro Dining Delivery and several national companies.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments