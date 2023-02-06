The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development on Monday named its five LaunchLNK grant recipients for this year.

The grants of $25,000 each go to five local startup companies that are considered to be scalable and have high growth potential. In addition to the grants, the companies receive other services and aid, connections to potential sources of additional capital and local mentors who may become early customers or partners.

The five companies chosen are:

* BovEye, founded by Andrew Minarick, which uses remote sensing technologies to help agricultural lenders assess and audit asset quality quickly and efficiently.

* Curbside, founded by Matt Secoske and John Meyer, which allows health care professionals to render files and share them with other specialists, alongside audio/video explaining diagnoses and recommendations.

* Nave Analytics, co-founded by Jessica Korinek, Val Kovalsky and Bradley Griggs, offers data-enabled digital tools for ag professionals to help advise farmers on efficient irrigation water use. They use a unique technology that fuses satellite signals with telemetry from pivots to deliver solutions that are scalable and cost effective.

* InforMedic, co-founded by Tan Phan and Pranav Rajan, is a platform that accelerates the life insurance underwriting process through medical record summarization and automated decision-making.

* Cattle Kettle LLC, founded by Brooke Bode, Seth Daup, and Jace Ruth, is a livestock management company that allows ranchers to effortlessly monitor and regulate the water temperature, inflow rate and level of their cattle tanks through a user-friendly app on their phone or a website on their computer.

The five recipients were chosen from a pool of 68 applicants.