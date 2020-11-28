First new U-Stop in over a decade planned in southeast Lincoln

It's been more than a decade since Mark Whitehead built a new U-Stop convenience store in a new location.
That one, at 21st and K streets, was highly controversial and took years to get approved, even surviving a mayoral veto.
The fight over that store, which opened in 2009, didn't necessarily sour him on more stores in Lincoln; he just hadn't seen the right opportunity since then.
Until now.
Come early January, U-Stop will open a store at 6930 S. 73rd St., in a new development just east of the Home Depot store at 70th Street and Nebraska 2.
"It's an area of town that we think is suitable for a new location," said Whitehead, who owns Whitehead Oil Co., the parent company of U-Stop.
The site is nearly a mile away from any other convenience store, with the closest ones being near 87th Street and Nebraska 2 and 56th Street and Old Cheney Road.
The new location will be Whitehead's largest U-Stop store, not counting the location in Hickman, which is actually a small grocery store. It's also going to be "far and away the nicest store we have done," he said.
In addition to the typical convenience store products and services, the store will have a restaurant -- called Jeannie's Kitchen (named after Whitehead's mom) -- and a tunnel car wash.
Support Local Journalism
"Our goal here is to have this be a U-Stop that would be the best option for anyone looking for a convenience store in the market," he said.
The new, larger design is a concept that he believes can be duplicated for future stores, two of which are tentatively planned.
Whitehead said he has plans to put a modern, larger store near the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80 and another U-Stop near West Denton Road and U.S. 77, although he did not provide a timetable for those plans.
For now, though, he'll concentrate on opening the new U-Stop, which will be the first business to open at the development.
Two others are coming later: a Taco Bell and a new location for the Nebraska Pain Institute.
Dr. C. Weston Whitten of the Nebraska Pain Institute said plans are to start construction as soon as the ground thaws.
Construction should take about 14 months.
"We picked this location for ease of access for our patients. As our practice continues to grow, we continue to serve people further and further away," Whitten said. Nebraska Pain Institute is currently based near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Taco Bell filed a building permit for the new location last month.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.