First new U-Stop in over a decade planned in southeast Lincoln

"Our goal here is to have this be a U-Stop that would be the best option for anyone looking for a convenience store in the market," he said.

The new, larger design is a concept that he believes can be duplicated for future stores, two of which are tentatively planned.

Whitehead said he has plans to put a modern, larger store near the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80 and another U-Stop near West Denton Road and U.S. 77, although he did not provide a timetable for those plans.

For now, though, he'll concentrate on opening the new U-Stop, which will be the first business to open at the development.

Two others are coming later: a Taco Bell and a new location for the Nebraska Pain Institute.

Dr. C. Weston Whitten of the Nebraska Pain Institute said plans are to start construction as soon as the ground thaws.

Construction should take about 14 months.

"We picked this location for ease of access for our patients. As our practice continues to grow, we continue to serve people further and further away," Whitten said. Nebraska Pain Institute is currently based near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.