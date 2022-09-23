 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

WarHorse Casino at the Lincoln Race Course is scheduled to open this weekend.

The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. 

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course on Saturday. 

The commission's unanimous approval comes nearly two years after Nebraska voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot initiative to allow casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.

WarHorse Lincoln — which worked with regulators to resolve a final "sensitive security measure" on Friday morning — will welcome gamblers to its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road at 10 a.m. Saturday, said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. 

People are also reading…

The commission had been set to vote on WarHorse's permanent license in a Zoom meeting last week, but the body canceled the meeting over concerns among some commissioners about making the decision to grant the state's first permanent casino license in a virtual setting. 

"It was an easy concern to address," Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said then. "We just moved it 10 days." 

The commission had briefly considered granting the permanent license at its Aug. 31 meeting but decided to hold off because WarHorse still had to test its slot machines and commission officials had not completed background checks on all of the key officials involved with the casino.

The two-year delay between the success of the ballot initiative and Saturday's initial opening has cost the state millions in potential tax revenue, a fact that's not lost on supporters and even some opponents.

State Sen. Tom Briese, who is a longtime opponent of expanded gambling in Nebraska but also a staunch supporter of property tax relief, sent a letter to the Racing and Gaming Commission earlier this month reminding members of their duty to enact the will of the voters and to do so as soon as possible.

Briese, who's from Albion, wrote that his office has been getting calls from constituents "who have expressed the belief that the government is dragging its feet with regard to allowing the casinos to open."

Any further delay by the commission or its staff "will only intensify this belief, and will be cause for concern in the upcoming legislative session," Briese wrote.

But now, the delay is over. 

Friday's vote allows for the immediate opening of WarHorse's temporary site with 433 slot machines, which McNally said run the gamut from classic slot machine games people find at the casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to games that are so new they will only be found at the casino in Lincoln.

While the temporary casino is in place, a new casino-resort will be under construction at the Lincoln Race Course site.

The plan is to add on to the current building on the north, south and east sides, leading to a casino with more than 1,100 slot machines, 100 table games, a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The complex will also include several dining options, including a steakhouse, sports bar and café. Plans also call for a 200-room hotel and a three-story parking garage.

McNally said the current projected opening date for the casino resort is November 2024.

And similar efforts are already underway elsewhere. 

Fonner Park in Grand Island hopes to open a temporary casino sometime around Thanksgiving that will have 300 slot machines, although it has not formally requested its permanent gaming license.

Caesars Entertainment announced this week that it has signed a lease with the Platte County Agricultural Society to operate a temporary casino in Columbus with 250 slot machines. No timeline for opening has been announced.

WarHorse also plans to open a temporary or transitional casino at Horsemen's Park in Omaha with 800 slot machines, but it's not expected to open until sometime in the spring.

The ballot measure backed by voters in 2020 paved the way for casinos at the state's six licensed horse tracks, including tracks at South Sioux City and Hastings.

Other cities have come forward with casino proposals since the vote, but any new projects won't happen until the Racing and Gaming Commission completes a market analysis focused on both horse racing and gambling.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford Warns of Inflation, Supply Cost Impact on Latest Quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News