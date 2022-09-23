First Nebraska casino gets approval, will open Saturday in Lincoln

In response to those criticisms Friday, commissioners described the two-year process as the genesis of casino gambling in Nebraska and pointed to the importance of ensuring things were done right — and that consumers in the state were thoroughly protected.

"This really was a warp-speed project," Commissioner Shane Greckel said, noting that WarHorse's casino application alone amounted to thousands of pages of documents that had to be reviewed and approved.

And Lee, the commission's chairman, pointed to the small number of state employees who were tasked with morphing the ballot initiative into a functioning gaming ecosystem.

"(When the initiative passed), the commission had two full-time staff," he said, drawing comparison to the Wheat Board and its small number of staff members. Lee said the commission's staff has grown to 10 since the November 2020 vote.

"And since that time, we've adopted extensive rules and regulations; we've had public hearings on those rules and regulations," Lee said.

Now, the delay is over.