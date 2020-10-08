First National to open branch in West Haymarket

First National Bank of Omaha is planning to open a branch in the West Haymarket area.
Nebraska's largest bank announced Thursday that it will open a location at 601 R St., in the Canopy Lofts building, early next year.
The location on the first floor of the building will be about 7,000 square feet and will include a retail banking department and a mortgage department along with offices for its commercial banking and wealth divisions, as well as its insurance affiliate, Harry A. Koch. It also will have a remote drive-thru teller, accessible from the adjacent alley.
“We’re committed to the Lincoln community in all areas of our business and saw this as a great opportunity to locate a combined banking and insurance services center in a key area of development for the city,” said Sean Baker, executive vice president for First National's individual customer segment.
First National, which closed a branch near 84th Street and Nebraska 2 in August, currently has three full-service Lincoln branches and a drive-thru-only location.
One of the full-service locations and the drive-thru are downtown, so the new West Haymarket branch will mean more than half the bank's locations will be in the downtown area.
"The Haymarket district is a vibrant area and offers a great opportunity for FNBO to be located right in the middle of all that activity," spokesman Kevin Langin said in an email. "At the same time, this location will be a convenient resource for our individual and business customers, as well as insurance customers."
