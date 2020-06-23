You are the owner of this article.
First National to close Southeast Lincoln branch in August
First National to close Southeast Lincoln branch in August

First National Bank of Omaha plans to close its branch at 8633 Andermatt Drive on Aug. 28.

First National Bank of Omaha has announced plans to close one of its Lincoln branches.

"We've made the business decision to close our Prairie Lake retail bank branch at 8633 Andermatt Drive in Lincoln, effective Aug. 28.," spokesman Kevin Langin said in an email.

"FNBO is confident that we can effectively serve the Lincoln community and continue to grow our business with our existing branch network," he said.

The closest branch to that location is at SouthPointe Pavilions near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, but Langin said customers can go to any branch.

The closure will leave First National with four Lincoln locations. In addition to the SouthPointe branch, the bank also has its local headquarters at 13th and N streets, a drive-in location at 13th and L streets and a branch location at 84th and Holdrege streets.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

