First National of Omaha is offering early retirement to up to 600 employees, which is more than 10% of the bank's staff.
The company, which is the parent company of First National Bank of Omaha, the largest bank in Nebraska and the largest privately owned bank in the U.S., did not say why it is offering the program or whether it plans any layoffs.
In a statement, First National said the buyout program and the number of employees eligible was "determined based on our commitment to maintaining the integrity and quality of our customer experience and avoiding disruption for both customers and our employees."
First National has more than 5,000 employees across its seven-state footprint, including about 60 in Lincoln.
The statement also said that the early retirement program "is consistent with our vision of becoming a top-performing bank for our customers, employees and the communities we serve."
In the first quarter, the bank made nearly $82.8 million, up from $59.8 million a year ago.