Clean Juice-June 2019

Clean Juice opened earlier this month at 7811 Pioneers Blvd.

 Clean Juice Lincoln Facebook page

Lincoln's first Clean Juice organic juice bar is now open.

The location at 7811 Pioneers Blvd., which opened earlier this month, is also the first one in the state. It is owned by local franchisees Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter.

Clean Juice is known for its organic, cold-pressed juices and smoothies, and it also offers acai and quinoa bowls and various kinds of toast.

The Lincoln location is hosting a grand opening ceremony Saturday that will include a fun run, yoga and fitness class, hip-hop dance class for kids and several fun giveaways.

For more information about Clean Juice and the Lincoln store, go to: www.cleanjuice.com/locations/lincoln

