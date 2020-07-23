You are the owner of this article.
Fire truck maker closing plant in Neligh
Two firetrucks destined for Canada await final inspection in the showroom at the former Smeal Fire Apparatus company in Snyder in 2016. The company, which is now owned REV Group, is closing a plant in Neligh and consolidating all manufacturing in Snyder.

The new owner of a company that makes fire trucks and other emergency vehicles has announced plans to close a factory in Neligh.

REV Group, which in February bought Spartan Emergency Response from Spartan Motors for $55 million, said it will close the Neligh plant within a couple of months, costing about 20 people their jobs.

The Neligh location provides aerial components and bodies to a much larger production plant in Snyder.

A company representative told the Antelope County News that a review of operations after the purchase determined that "having multiple locations in Nebraska was just not cost effective," so it decided to consolidate all operations at the Snyder plant.

Some workers in Neligh may be able to transfer to Snyder, and those who can't or choose not to will receive severance, the company said.

Smeal Fire Apparatus, which was locally owned in Snyder for more than 50 years, opened the Neligh facility in 2005. Spartan bought Smeal in 2016.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

