A Nebraska-based networking group for the financial technology industry is planning to hold its first-ever conference.
Flyover Fintech will host the conference Tuesday at Nebraska Innovation Campus. It will offer informational sessions featuring startup entrepreneurs, public officials and others.
Flyover Fintech was founded in 2016 by Ben Pankonin, CEO of Social Assurance, which offers compliance software and digital marketing services to financial companies, and Bill Udell, an executive with Don't Panic Labs, a software development company that helps startups.
The two started out by inviting friends and colleagues to regional meetings to talk about the growing fintech industry and their own needs.
“As a growing community, it was important for us to come together and have a space for innovation and discussion,” Udell said in a news release, “somewhere we could bounce ideas off each other, ask questions, give advice and provide support.”
That has now grown into the larger gathering planned for Tuesday, which is being sponsored by some of the city's largest financial services companies, including Nelnet and Ameritas.
Among the topics that will be covered at the daylong conference are compliance, regulation, how startups can compete with larger companies, and what the future of fintech looks like.
“We hope attendees leave this conference with a better understanding of where fintech is now, how it is projected to grow and gain knowledge about new policies and regulations that might impact that growth,” Pankonin said in the news release.
For more information on the conference or to register, go to: flyoverfintech.com