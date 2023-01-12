Financial services company opens new Lincoln office

Northwestern Mutual held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new Lincoln office.

The financial services company moved from the Park One building near 70th and Van Dorn streets to 8333 Glyn Oaks Drive, Suite 100, which is near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road.

The new space is larger, at 11,000 square feet, and has upgraded technology that will help Northwestern Mutual's financial advisors better serve clients, Lincoln Managing Partner Nate Kruse said in a statement.

“Northwestern Mutual in Lincoln has experienced an increase of new advisors and team members over the past few years, and we hope to further enhance our presence in the community with a larger, newly designed space that can help support the needs of current and future clients," Kruse said.