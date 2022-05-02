Finalists announced for Lincoln's Best Places to Work

Woods Aitken LLP, along with the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association and the Lincoln Journal Star, have announced the finalists for the 2022 Best Places to Work in Lincoln awards.
The awards are determined based on the results of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln survey conducted earlier this year.
Finalists are split into four categories based on workforce size, with three finalists each in the small, medium and large categories. Because of a tie, the extra-large category has four finalists.
The final rankings for each category will be announced at an awards celebration on June 16 at Haymarket Park. Reservations can be made through June 2 at
woodsaitken.com/bptw.
Here are this year's nominees, listed in alphabetical order in each category:
Small Companies (10-24 employees): Complete Hearing, Custom Blinds & Design, KidGlov. Medium Companies (25-49 employees): Don't Panic Labs, Region V Systems, RentVision. Large Companies (50-149 employees): CompanyCam, Edward Jones, UNICO Group. Extra Large Companies (150+ employees): Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders Counties, Nelnet, Olsson.
Highest paying jobs in Lincoln that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Lincoln, NE using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.
Canva
#42. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $48,930 (#327 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)
--- El Centro, CA ($91,110)
--- Fresno, CA ($90,860)
Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.
VH-studio // Shutterstock
#41. Healthcare social workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $51,830 (#269 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)
--- Salinas, CA ($95,690)
Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.
Canva
#40. Survey researchers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $52,480 (#27 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,960 (10,350 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($95,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($87,810)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($87,570)
Job description: Plan, develop, or conduct surveys. May analyze and interpret the meaning of survey data, determine survey objectives, or suggest or test question wording. Includes social scientists who primarily design questionnaires or supervise survey teams.
Master Sgt. Kimberly A. Yearyean-Siers // U.S. Air Force
#39. Instructional coordinators
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $54,260 (#282 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($111,440)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)
Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#38. Biochemists and biophysicists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $59,640 (#47 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,810 (32,010 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,020)
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($132,280)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($131,720)
Job description: Study the chemical composition or physical principles of living cells and organisms, their electrical and mechanical energy, and related phenomena. May conduct research to further understanding of the complex chemical combinations and reactions involved in metabolism, reproduction, growth, and heredity. May determine the effects of foods, drugs, serums, hormones, and other substances on tissues and vital processes of living organisms.
luchschenF // Shutterstock
#37. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $59,700 (#63 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,410 (22,790 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,500)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,220)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,390)
Job description: Teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English. Includes teachers of American Sign Language (ASL). Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Shane Global // flickr
#36. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $62,750 (#254 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)
--- Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)
Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.
Wikimedia Commons
#35. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $63,970 (#25 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,790 (9,960 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($143,090)
--- Rochester, NY ($133,150)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,010)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women's studies, or urban affairs. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Chiropractors
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $65,460 (#108 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)
--- Raleigh, NC ($149,430)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)
Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#33. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $66,850 (#74 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)
--- Fresno, CA ($130,580)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)
Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
COD Newsroom // Flickr
#32. Urban and regional planners
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $67,310 (#107 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)
Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.
Knight Foundation // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Social work teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $69,860 (#26 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,110 (13,580 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($110,520)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($104,020)
--- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($97,490)
Job description: Teach courses in social work. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Mark Warner // Flickr
#30. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $70,200 (#88 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)
--- Savannah, GA ($117,610)
Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Statisticians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $70,410 (#88 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)
Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.
Canva
#28. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $74,640 (#49 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)
--- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)
Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
University of the Fraser Valley // flickr
#27. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $76,110 (#63 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)
--- Fresno, CA ($129,330)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#26. Speech-language pathologists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $76,450 (#202 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($128,540)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)
Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.
Canva
#25. Communications teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $78,090 (#34 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,940 (28,430 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)
--- Fresno, CA ($122,590)
Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#24. Education teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $79,040 (#35 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,010 (57,560 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($104,950)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,700)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($100,980)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Fabrice Florin // flickr
#23. Veterinarians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $82,980 (#244 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
--- Akron, OH ($150,330)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.
Austin Community College // Flickr
#22. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $84,430 (#91 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)
--- New Haven, CT ($142,330)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)
Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.
National Eye Institute // Flickr
#21. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $85,240 (#50 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)
--- Fresno, CA ($129,550)
Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Fae // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Occupational therapists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $87,140 (#137 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)
Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual's environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#19. Physical therapists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $87,180 (#229 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- El Centro, CA ($143,500)
--- Modesto, CA ($123,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)
Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#18. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $87,640 (#27 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)
--- Rochester, NY ($115,080)
Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#17. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $90,130 (#54 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)
Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $98,860 (#50 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)
--- Jackson, MS ($195,830)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)
Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.
Canva
#15. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $100,560 (#23 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#14. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $100,640 (#26 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,290 (13,670 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rochester, NY ($160,370)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#13. Nurse practitioners
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $101,410 (#300 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)
Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $102,390 (#27 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,130 (38,520 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)
Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#11. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $104,200 (#104 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($154,970)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)
Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Optometrists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $106,160 (#122 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Columbia, SC ($228,340)
--- New Haven, CT ($186,950)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)
Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#9. Physician assistants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $114,190 (#143 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)
--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)
Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Business teachers, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $116,430 (#33 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)
--- College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)
Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#7. Lawyers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $116,540 (#151 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)
Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pharmacists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $122,210 (#243 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($165,350)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)
Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#5. Dentists, general
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $125,550 (#247 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)
Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.
Canva
#4. Education administrators, postsecondary
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $135,040 (#29 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ithaca, NY ($205,810)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)
Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Family medicine physicians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $228,760 (#108 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
--- Napa, CA ($302,040)
--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)
Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.
Canva
#2. General internal medicine physicians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $268,380 (#18 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rochester, MN ($315,830)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)
--- Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)
Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.
Canva
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $296,150 (#3 highest pay among all metros)
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)
--- Akron, OH ($297,710)
--- Lincoln, NE ($296,150)
Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.
Unsplash
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
