Finalists announced for Lincoln's Best Places to Work

Woods Aitken LLP, along with the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association and the Lincoln Journal Star, have announced the finalists for the 2022 Best Places to Work in Lincoln awards.

The awards are determined based on the results of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln survey conducted earlier this year.

Finalists are split into four categories based on workforce size, with three finalists each in the small, medium and large categories. Because of a tie, the extra-large category has four finalists.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at an awards celebration on June 16 at Haymarket Park. Reservations can be made through June 2 at woodsaitken.com/bptw.

Here are this year's nominees, listed in alphabetical order in each category:

Small Companies (10-24 employees): Complete Hearing, Custom Blinds & Design, KidGlov.

Medium Companies (25-49 employees): Don't Panic Labs, Region V Systems, RentVision.

Large Companies (50-149 employees): CompanyCam, Edward Jones, UNICO Group.

Extra Large Companies (150+ employees): Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders Counties, Nelnet, Olsson.

