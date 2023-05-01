Woods Aitken LLP, along with the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association and the Lincoln Journal Star, have announced the finalists for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Lincoln awards.

The awards are determined based on the results of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln survey conducted earlier this year.

Finalists are split into four categories based on workforce size, with three finalists each in the small, medium, large and extra-large categories.

Here are this year's nominees, listed in alphabetical order in each category:

Small companies (10-24 employees): Children's Specialty Pediatric Clinic -- Lincoln, Complete Hearing, Merrill Lynch.

Medium companies (25-49 employees): Don't Panic Labs, HoriSun Hospice, Lutz.

Large companies (50-149 employees): Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders Counties, Cornhusker Bank, UNICO Group.

Extra large companies (150+ employees): Assurity, Nelnet, Olsson.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at an awards celebration on June 15 at Haymarket Park. Reservations can be made through June 7 at woodsaitken.com/bptw.