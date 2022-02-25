Fewer units are planned in housing redevelopment of Pershing block in Lincoln

The housing portion of the Pershing Center redevelopment has gotten a little smaller.

A representative of the company developing the project told the Capital Environs Commission on Friday that the project is now expected to have 90 affordable housing units. That's down from the 100 that had been proposed.

William DeRoin, an architect with HDR who is working on the project being developed by White Lotus Group of Omaha, said the reduction in scope of the project was driven by cost concerns.

DeRoin said some funding sources that White Lotus was hoping to use for the project likely won't be available. One he mentioned specifically is the federal Build Back Better Act, which failed to pass in the Senate. The bill contained more than $150 billion for affordable housing projects.

The project on the Pershing Center site, which has been estimated to cost between $25 million and $30 million, hopes to take advantage of low-income housing tax credits, and White Lotus is in the process of applying for those. The City Council has signaled its support for issuing $18 million in housing revenue bonds to back up those tax credits.

The project also likely will make use of tax-increment financing, which allows the increased property taxes it will create to pay for some upfront costs.

In addition to reducing the number of units, White Lotus also has reduced the footprint of the building. An earlier design had shown an L-shaped building that would run along both 16th Street and N Street. However, a plan presented Friday to the commission showed just a single five-story building that would be built along 16th Street, leaving the N Street side listed as future development.

That change was questioned by several members of the commission.

Bob Ripley, who is the administrator of the state Capitol and a non-voting member of the commission, said the project was initially pitched as a single development including the White Lotus housing project and a potential new downtown library that would be built on the M Street side of the block.

Ripley said allowing the development to be fragmented into separate projects developed in a piecemeal manner "could be very seriously problematic."

Colin Christopher of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department said the vision for the project remains the same and noted that parts of the project were always expected to have different timelines. And it's still possible that White Lotus will develop the N Street site, either with more housing or something else.

The library, which has been estimated to cost $50 million, will require a bond issue to pay for it, something that's not guaranteed to be approved by voters. White Lotus has told city officials that the development will go forward with or without the library.

Demolition of Pershing Center has already been approved and is expected to happen later this year. White Lotus has not given a timeline for construction.

Before the building is demolished, a local group is hoping to save the mural that’s graced the front of Pershing Center since 1957.

The group raised enough money last fall to have a feasibility study done and now has hired a contractor to potentially remove the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural.

Liz Shea-McCoy, a local artist and arts advocate who is a member of the group, told the commission Friday that it has an agreement with MTZ Construction of Lincoln for what could potentially be a three-phase project that would involve removing the tiles, cleaning and restoring them, and then reinstalling them in another location.

However, that's dependent on raising the necessary funds, estimated at $3 million, something that must be done quickly because of the demolition timeline.

Shea-McCoy said she will be dedicating the next couple of months to raising the money necessary to save the mural.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

