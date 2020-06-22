Feds deal Lincoln-based Nelnet a second blow on federal student loans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nelnet has been dealt a second blow in its quest to continue as one of the main companies servicing student loans for the federal government.

The Lincoln-based financial company said Monday that the Department of Education notified it that it will not be considered for the Business Process Operations component of the department's Next Generation Financial Services Environment contract.

Business Process Operations encompasses the back office and call center operational functions for servicing the department's 43 million student loan customers.

Nelnet said in a news release that it was told its application did not meet "certain requirements related to small-business participation."

Officials at the Department of Education could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

The decision comes on the heels of a similar one in April when Nelnet was told it was out of the running for the technology and processing component of the NextGen contract.