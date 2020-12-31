 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal unemployment benefits to be continued without gap in eligibility, state says
View Comments
editor's pick

Federal unemployment benefits to be continued without gap in eligibility, state says

{{featured_button_text}}

The United States Department of Labor has informed states that extended federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits will begin the week ending Saturday.

Workers with claims that began under the CARES Act and who meet weekly eligibility requirements will not have a gap in eligibility with the start of the Continue Assistance Act, which was signed into law earlier this week.

Benefit payments will be issued as further U.S. Department of Labor guidance is received and federal funding becomes available. The Nebraska Department of Labor anticipates funding for the additional $300 weekly payment from the federal government to be available by the end of next week.

The department had previously said it could take four to six weeks before that money was available to be paid out.

Vaccine like 'sunshine on their face' for residents of Lincoln long-term care facility
Foundry, Bagels & Joe to partner on shop in downtown Lincoln
Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red

MILESTONES IN NEBRASKA'S CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
Education

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
editor's pick

Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News