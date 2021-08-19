Farmland to present $100,000 donation to FFA at Johnson County Fair

Farmland will present a $100,000 donation to the National FFA Organization at the Johnson County Fair in Tecumseh on Friday.

The donation is part of Farmland’s Honoring the Heartland Tour, which is meant to support Midwest agricultural communities and the future of farming, according to a news release.

The donation will be the biggest of the tour so far, the news release said. Farmland is a brand of meat products under Smithfield Foods Inc. Farmland's food truck will be at the fair to provide bacon-filled samples to those in attendance.