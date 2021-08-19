 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmland to present $100,000 donation to FFA at Johnson County Fair
0 Comments

Farmland to present $100,000 donation to FFA at Johnson County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Smithfeld in Crete, 4.28 (copy)

Smithfield Foods in Crete.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

Farmland will present a $100,000 donation to the National FFA Organization at the Johnson County Fair in Tecumseh on Friday.

The donation is part of Farmland’s Honoring the Heartland Tour, which is meant to support Midwest agricultural communities and the future of farming, according to a news release.

Nebraska Environmental Trust director resigns

The donation will be the biggest of the tour so far, the news release said. Farmland is a brand of meat products under Smithfield Foods Inc. Farmland's food truck will be at the fair to provide bacon-filled samples to those in attendance.

Time scoots by: Cushman's first test rider gets another ride, 76 years later
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to answer the salary interview question

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News