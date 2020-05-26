Farmers Mutual offering 10% rebate on car insurance policies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lincoln-based insurance company is joining others in giving premium rebates to its automobile policy holders.

Farmers Mutual announced last week that it will provide a 10% premium rebate on all new and existing policies as of July 1.

The company, which is the largest property and casualty insurer based in Nebraska, joins a number of other insurers, including American Family, State Farm and USAA, in offering premium rebates due to a huge decline in claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic limiting how much people are driving.

"This auto premium rate reduction is something that will not only help our customers this summer but will also bring additional peace of mind in the long-term,” Mark T. Walz, chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.

