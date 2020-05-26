You are the owner of this article.
Farmers Mutual offering 10% rate reduction on car insurance policies
Farmers Mutual offering 10% rate reduction on car insurance policies

Farmers Mutual Insurance, located at 501 S. 13th St. in downtown Lincoln, announced plans to provide a 10% premium rate reduction to all of its auto insurance policyholders.

A Lincoln-based insurance company is joining others in giving premium rate reductions to its automobile policy holders.

Farmers Mutual announced last week that it will provide a 10% reduction on all new and existing policies as of July 1.

The company, which is the largest property and casualty insurer based in Nebraska, joins a number of other insurers, including American Family, State Farm and USAA, in offering premium relief due to a huge decline in claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic limiting how much people are driving.

"This auto premium rate reduction is something that will not only help our customers this summer but will also bring additional peace of mind in the long-term,” Mark T. Walz, chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.

