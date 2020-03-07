Family Dollar's alcohol plans running into roadblocks in Nebraska

Rupe said he will be doing an administrative review of several of the license requests because of "issues" that he declined to specify. He did say, however, that administrative reviews are not unusual.

The Liquor Control Commission has the ultimate say over whether a license is granted, taking into account whether the requests get support at the local level.

The Columbus City Council approved a liquor license request for a Family Dollar store there on Feb. 17. According to the minutes of the meeting, there was no public testimony and the vote was unanimous.

It appears that city councils in Madison and Schuyler also approved license requests for Family Dollar stores in those towns.

But other cities have not been as welcoming. The city council in David City held a hearing Feb. 12 on a liquor license request for the Family Dollar store there, but it decided not to take a position on the application, Mayor Alan Zavodny said.

In Omaha, a groundswell of community opposition led the council to recommend against granting both liquor licenses applications, which were for stores that are in lower-income areas.