Family Dollar's alcohol plans running into roadblocks in Nebraska

Family Dollar's plan to add liquor to several stores in Nebraska has hit some major bumps in the road.
The discount retailer late last month withdrew liquor license applications for two stores in Omaha after community opposition led the Omaha City Council to recommend that the licenses be rejected.
A week earlier, the company withdrew its application for alcohol sales at its store at the Belmont Plaza shopping center near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. The Lincoln City Council had yet to vote on the application, so it's unclear why Family Dollar withdrew it.
However, during a public hearing on the application on Feb. 10, there were questions raised about the store's proximity to both a child care facility and a church, and there also was testimony from Cody Schmick, whose family owns Schmick's Market, about how Family Dollar's expansion into grocery items, including its pursuit of a liquor license, violated the terms of Schmick's lease.
Schmick's Market filed a lawsuit last month against the owner of Belmont Plaza over Family Dollar selling groceries, although alcohol sales were not specifically addressed in the suit.
Family Dollar has applied for roughly a dozen liquor licenses in cities large and small across the state, but it has yet to be issued a single one, said Hobert Rupe, executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
Rupe said he will be doing an administrative review of several of the license requests because of "issues" that he declined to specify. He did say, however, that administrative reviews are not unusual.
The Liquor Control Commission has the ultimate say over whether a license is granted, taking into account whether the requests get support at the local level.
The Columbus City Council approved a liquor license request for a Family Dollar store there on Feb. 17. According to the minutes of the meeting, there was no public testimony and the vote was unanimous.
It appears that city councils in Madison and Schuyler also approved license requests for Family Dollar stores in those towns.
But other cities have not been as welcoming. The city council in David City held a hearing Feb. 12 on a liquor license request for the Family Dollar store there, but it decided not to take a position on the application, Mayor Alan Zavodny said.
In Omaha, a groundswell of community opposition led the council to recommend against granting both liquor licenses applications, which were for stores that are in lower-income areas.
Many of the nearly 20 people who testified against the licenses said the areas already were saturated with businesses selling both on-sale and off-sale liquor.
According to media reports, Family Dollar also has faced strong opposition to selling liquor at its stores in Dayton, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.
The company's effort to get liquor licenses in Nebraska is part of a strategy it announced last May to expand alcohol offerings to around 1,000 stores nationwide.
Family Dollar did not respond to a request for comment.
