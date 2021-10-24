Expert: Rise in ransomware attacks likely linked to increased telecommuting

A ransomware attack last weekend that affected the operations of a major broadcasting company that owns several Nebraska TV stations is the latest in what experts say is a sharp rise in such attacks.

Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in the Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney-Hastings markets, was the victim of an attack in which "certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and ... certain office and operational networks were disrupted," the company said in a statement.

Sinclair said data also was taken from its network, although it did not give any specifics, and said the attack "has caused — and may continue to cause — disruption to parts of the company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertisements by its local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers."

The ransomware attack on Sinclair comes on the heels of one a few weeks ago that targeted Lincoln's Sandhills Global. That attack crippled most operations of the information-processing company and rendered its online equipment auction sites inoperable for several days.

Sandhills has not publicly commented on the attack, which is one of many this year that have hurt businesses and organizations large and small.