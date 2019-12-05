Exmark expanding in Beatrice with new building

BEATRICE -- One of Beatrice’s largest manufacturing companies is preparing for a major expansion early next year.

Exmark Manufacturing purchased a nearby warehouse last year, with plans to renovate the building and move several departments into it.

The mower manufacturer, a division of Toro Co., will use the new space at its division headquarters, with about 30,000 square feet used for parts and storage.

Manufacturing will remain in its current location, with room for expansion once the offices are moved.

Daryn Walters, Exmark’s general manager, said the extra space will be an asset to both manufacturing and other departments within the company.

In February, the Beatrice City Council approved an application for a Site and Building Development Fund grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for $250,000 for Exmark to expand its facility.

The grant application listed the purchase price for the site at $2.6 million and estimated the rehabilitation of the building at $5.4 million.

Patty Kaufman, Exmark senior finance planner, said the building will be designed to be functional, and address the issue of not having enough room for meetings at the current facility.