Excedrin production remains shut down at plant east of Lincoln

Production of some Excedrin products has been shut down since last month at Glaxo SmithKline's consumer healthcare plant east of Lincoln, and the company has not given a date when it will resume.

GSK has not said when the temporary shutdown occurred, but media reports suggest it occurred sometime around the middle of last month.

"Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs, which caused the temporary supply issues," a GSK spokeswoman said in an email.

She stressed that none of the products have been recalled, and "we are working hard to get them back on shelf as quickly as possible."

The Lincoln plant at 10401 U.S. 6 has had quality-control issues in the past involving the production of Excedrin and other medicines.

The plant was totally shut down for nearly two years between 2011 and 2013 because of massive quality-control issues that led to the recall of several over-the-counter drugs made there. That led Novartis, the company that owned it at the time, to cut back on the number of products manufactured and lay off 300 people.

GSK has run operations at the plant since 2015, when it entered a joint venture with Novartis, and has since expanded production to include other products. GSK bought out Novartis' share of the venture in 2018.

