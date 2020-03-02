Ex-owner of Lexington rendering plant agrees to pay government $880K to settle lawsuit over unpaid fine

The former owner of a Lexington rendering plant has agreed to pay the government $880,000 to settle a lawsuit over more than $2 million in fines.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016 in U.S. District Court, originally sought more than $1.1 million from Leon and Ann Johnson.

The Johnsons were the former owners of Stabl Inc., which owned a rendering plant in Lexington.

In 2014, Stabl was ordered to pay nearly $2.3 million in fines for violations of the Clean Water Act and the Nebraska Environmental Protection Act.

The court found that Stabl, formerly known as Nebraska By-Products, violated the Clean Water Act 1,533 times between 2006 and 2010, causing an economic impact of more than $1.1 million. The plant was sold in May 2010 for more than $15 million, and Stabl was administratively dissolved by the Nebraska Secretary of State in April 2012.

Stabl appealed the penalty, but the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the company in 2015.

The federal government sued to collect the fine, half of which was owed to it and half of which was owed to the state of Nebraska.