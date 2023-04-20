The CEO of a tech company formerly based in Lincoln offered a tearful apology in U.S. District Court in Lincoln on Thursday before learning he would have to serve prison time for hacking a former employee's email and accessing a competitor's customer list.

Jonathan Manzi's attorney, Mike Winehart, likened what Manzi did to someone who burglarizes a home to get back his wife's stolen wedding ring.

"That's kind of what we have here," he said.

Winehart said Manzi's conduct had been driven by anger, but also by fear.

"He was trying to keep this company alive. And he made a horrible judgment, a horrible mistake in what he decided to do," the attorney said.

On July 1, 2017, Manzi, then CEO for Ink Labs Inc., accessed a former employee's Google email account and a Dropbox account for Wepa Inc., a competitor for whom the employee had gone to work, and obtained information from a protected computer.

Winehart said Manzi believed someone associated with Wepa had taken confidential and proprietary information from Ink Labs.

According to the government, Manzi contacted AT&T and impersonated the former employee to gain control over his phone and access his email and Wepa's Dropbox account, including customer information. Then, he sent disparaging, anonymous emails to his competitor's customers and potential customers.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said: "Mr. Manzi made a decision to take over another person's email account for the purpose of destroying a company," Russell said. "He got mad and he decided to destroy these people."

Manzi did a lot of damage to Wepa and to his former employee in the process, he said. And there was no evidence anyone had taken anything from his company.

Russell said that on one hand the government wants to see Manzi get back on his feet and be the entrepreneur he should be.

"On the other hand, he needs to go to jail for what he did," he said.

Manzi, 32, initially was facing four felonies, but as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts for intentionally accessing and attempting to access a computer without authorization.

In court Thursday, Manzi said he was sorry for what he did and that Wepa does good work and its employees are good, hardworking people.

"I understand and regret the sense of violation I caused," he said. "When I committed this crime, I was in a state of fear and extreme stress."

Manzi said he poured his heart and soul into Ink Labs and viewed the people he worked with as family. To try to save the company from failing, he crossed the line and acted unethically and broke the law, believing the ends justified the means. He spoke tearfully about how he had been abusing alcohol at the time.

In the end, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said if Manzi thought someone was stealing secrets, he had legal remedies.

"To go out and do what you did, that's not a mitigating circumstance. That's just not," he said.

Gerrard called the nature of the crime bold, intentional and blatant and said home confinement "does not cut it."

He sentenced Manzi to a year and a half in federal prison, starting June 28, and ordered him to pay $655,000 in restitution to Wepa and the former employee, $425,000 of which already has been paid.

Another of Manzi's attorneys, Kellen Dwyer, said Manzi is relieved that this matter is finally resolved "so that he can move forward with his promising career and continue to run his innovative company."

He said the case never should have been charged as a felony.

"We are pleased that, after three years of litigation, the Justice Department agreed to a misdemeanor resolution," Dwyer said.

Manzi currently is CEO at Beyond Protocol, another tech company.

In 2017, Ink Labs moved its headquarters to Lincoln after a successful pilot test of its smart printing station at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln led to millions of dollars in venture capital from local investors.

Ink Labs moved its headquarters back to San Francisco in 2018.

