Ex-Lincoln tech company CEO enters plea for accessing competitor's email, Dropbox account

More than three years after being federally indicted, the CEO of a tech company formerly based in Lincoln pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally accessing and attempting to access a computer without authorization.

Jonathan Manzi, 31, entered his pleas to the misdemeanors Wednesday in a hearing by videoconference.

U.S. District Court Cheryl Zwart set his sentencing in March.

Federal prosecutors say that on July 1, 2017, Manzi, then CEO for Ink Labs Inc., accessed a former employee's Google email account and a Dropbox account for Wepa Inc., a competitor for whom the employee had gone to work, and obtained information from a protected computer.

In the plea agreement, Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Manzi had contacted AT&T and impersonated the former employee to gain control over his phone and access his email and Wepa's Dropbox account, including customer information.

The former employee, on a trip to Spain with his family, began to get messages from AT&T that tipped him off that his phone had been accessed without permission.

Wepa took over cloud-based printing services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018 after a contract with Ink Labs was not renewed.

Manzi originally faced four felony charges. But Russell filed the amended information this week. Under the plea agreement, Manzi would get a minimum sentence of six months, whether by house arrest, community confinement or prison time.

And Manzi will pay $630,000 in restitution to Wepa, $400,000 of which already has been paid, and $25,000 to the former employee.

In 2017, Ink Labs moved its headquarters to Lincoln after a successful pilot test of its smart printing station at UNL led to the company receiving millions of dollars in venture capital from local investors.

However, after what Manzi called a hostile takeover attempt by some of the investors in 2018, he moved Ink Labs headquarters back to San Francisco.

He went on to be CEO at Beyond Protocol, a tech company.

