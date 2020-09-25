Every day is a 'Black Tie' event for Lincoln apparel brand founder Victor Young

He then began doing everything he could to prepare himself for when he got out. He started reading and educating himself. He also started subscribing to magazines such as GQ and ordering CDs.

The idea for his brand was already in his head before he left prison, but it was a long journey of formulating ideas and creating designs before it launched last October.

Young’s most recent designs support the Black Lives Matter movement, with shirts printed with the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” printed on them.

“A lot of our clothing line right now is about the movement,” he said. “To show support for the movement and bring awareness to the movement going on in this country.”

Young lives in Lincoln and has two teenage sons that he hopes can learn from his entrepreneurial spirit.

“I'm still growing, I'm still learning, I'm still in the process of trying to get things where I would like them to be and just going along for the ride,” he said.

Young said he thinks people are attracted to his brand because they can relate to and appreciate his story of bouncing back and the power of second chances.