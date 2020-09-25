Every day is a 'Black Tie' event for Lincoln apparel brand founder Victor Young

Nine years ago, Victor Young was listening to Kanye West and Jay-Z’s "Watch the Throne" album while in prison.
Jay-Z’s lyrics about the “black tie” lifestyle planted an idea in Young’s head for how he could give that phrase his own meaning and turn it into an inspiring motto.
After spending 12 years behind bars, Young created Black Tie Lifestyle, an apparel brand with a message behind it: Bounce back and be a go-getter.
The brand includes a wide assortment of apparel designs, and Young said more are on the way. Young sells his apparel designs through social media, at pop-up events and through partnerships with local businesses such as LadiiEgypt's Cosmetics and Muhammad's Barber Shop.
He said he looks beyond the glitz and the glam and the traditional meaning of “black tie.” Black Tie Lifestyle stands for second chances of all forms, Young said, and "the trials and mistakes, wins and losses, success and failure."
He said his clientele varies, as he has released several collections with different messages, including a collaboration with a local tie-dye business and multiple collections of Black Lives Matter-related apparel.
Overall, the brand is designed for people with an entrepreneurial spirit, Young said. He hopes his brand inspires people to have a fearless mentality and invest in one's self both financially and through relationships.
For Young, every day feels like a black tie event, because he surrounds himself with people he loves and works to take advantage of his opportunities. He tries to appreciate the things that are easily taken for granted, such as spending time outside and having conversations with loved ones, “because not too long ago, I didn't have those opportunities.”
Young was born in Lincoln but moved to California as a teenager to live with his father. He returned to Lincoln after graduating from high school, but got caught up in selling drugs with some of his old acquaintances. He went to prison at age 22 after he was convicted of robbery, manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony for his role in the 2005 fatal shooting of Robert Herndon in Lincoln.
During his first few years in prison, Young said he focused much of his attention on trying to get accustomed to life inside and maintain relationships with his children and others on the outside.
“I knew before I was in prison that I needed to change,” he said. “I just didn't have enough courage, I just wasn't wise enough yet as a young man, to make the decisions that I needed to.”
Eventually, a light bulb went off for him.
“One day I just woke up and I had that realization where, you know, I need to stop worrying about what everyone else thinks I need to do with my life,” he said.
He then began doing everything he could to prepare himself for when he got out. He started reading and educating himself. He also started subscribing to magazines such as GQ and ordering CDs.
The idea for his brand was already in his head before he left prison, but it was a long journey of formulating ideas and creating designs before it launched last October.
Young’s most recent designs support the Black Lives Matter movement, with shirts printed with the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” printed on them.
“A lot of our clothing line right now is about the movement,” he said. “To show support for the movement and bring awareness to the movement going on in this country.”
Young lives in Lincoln and has two teenage sons that he hopes can learn from his entrepreneurial spirit.
“I'm still growing, I'm still learning, I'm still in the process of trying to get things where I would like them to be and just going along for the ride,” he said.
Young said he thinks people are attracted to his brand because they can relate to and appreciate his story of bouncing back and the power of second chances.
“Every opportunity I get to share a piece of my story and show a potential customer or supporter who I am and let them interact with me, I believe that’s priceless,” he said. “It isn’t about becoming rich and famous, it’s more about teaching myself over and over again that you cannot judge a book by its cover. The people I have met and come to know through simply selling my apparel has far outweighed any dollar value or recognition.”
Lincoln businesses celebrate return of Husker football, turn focus to providing safe place for fans to cheer
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.