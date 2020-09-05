Even with stadium dark, business leaders encourage Huskers fans to wear red, spend green

On its Facebook page, The Graduate Lincoln says it plans to celebrate Memorial Stadium's 375 consecutive sellouts with rooms going for $37.50 per night per person, plus passes for $3.75 drinks at area bars.

Business leaders are putting together a website, www.CityofRed.com, where fun events and weekend specials will be posted throughout the season.

"With many Husker fans' calendars already containing holds for gameday weekends this fall, it is time to be creative and explore new means of gameday weekends in Lincoln," said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Lincoln stepped up in the spring to help our restaurant sector and now it is our turn to continue to dine out, but also help out our hospitality and small-business partners across the city."

A 2014 study done by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Bureau of Business Research found NU athletics, as a whole, had a $245.5 million economic impact on the city, supporting more than 3,400 jobs and $87 million in worker income.

The numbers for football alone (based on eight home games, plus the Spring Game) were $44.8 million in spending outside the stadium, supporting $14.8 million in wages.