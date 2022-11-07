 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPA proposes $138K fine against Lincoln developer

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a six-figure fine against a Lincoln-based developer.

The agency said Monday that it is seeking to levy a $138,458 administrative penalty against Mark T. Schmidt and his company, Evergreen Development, for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

According to a compliance order issued Oct. 13, the EPA alleges that Schmidt and his company channelized a stream, removed in-stream vegetation and placed fill material into a stream and abutting wetlands as part of a 16.5-acre residential development project in Bennet. The agency also alleges that Schmidt let Evergreen's Clean Water Act stormwater permit authorization lapse during construction.

In addition to the fine, the EPA also has issued an administrative order that requires Schmidt and his company to submit a plan to either restore the site or to mitigate for lost stream and wetland functions. The order also seeks to have Evergreen reinstate its Clean Water Act permit.

Schmidt could not be reached for comment.

